Showing her support! When the going gets tough, Tinsley Mortimer can count on her former Real Housewives of New York City costar Leah McSweeney to be in her corner.

Following Mortimer’s broken engagement to Scott Kluth, McSweeney supported her pal by sharing a meme from the Sex and the City movie to Instagram. The moment in question featured Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) yelling, “I curse the day you were born!” at Big (Chris Noth) after he broke Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) heart.

“Mood,” the designer, 38, captioned her post. “#MENARETRASH.”

She later removed the hashtag from her caption and updated it to read, “Had to delete my trash # Because people are trying to have this post removed for hate speech. LOL. Proving my # is very true.”

Mortimer, 45, showed her appreciation for the Bravolebrity as she commented, “Love you beyond! You’re a dear true friend.” McSweeney, in turn, replied, “Love you” alongside several red heart emojis.

Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday, March 18, that Mortimer and Kluth, 40, have split and called off their engagement.

“After fourteen months of engagement, Tinsley and I have ended our relationship, and we have been living independently for the last few months,” the businessman said in a statement to Us. “This was an incredibly difficult decision, but it is one that I believe is best for both of us. I will always care about Tinsley, and I sincerely wish her happiness and success in all that she does in the future.”

He added, “While I understand this news will be of interest to many, I ask for privacy and understanding during this time as I continue to work on recovering emotionally from the end of our relationship.”

The former couple met in February 2017 after Mortimer’s RHONY costar Carole Radziwill set them up on a blind date. Though they reconciled shortly after splitting that October, they broke up again in June 2018. They continued to date on and off before getting engaged in November 2019.

Right before the engagement news broke, Us exclusively revealed that Mortimer was quitting RHONY to move to Chicago with Kluth. At the time, one insider shared that Kluth would be “proposing soon.”

A second source close to the High Society alum added, “She is moving for love. This is a very happy time in her life right now and everyone is rooting for her and Scott. They have addressed all their issues and no longer want to live without each other. She is very, very happy!”

After Kluth confirmed their broken engagement on Thursday, an insider revealed that the Virginia native “feels like she wasted four years of her life” on her ex-fiancé and that she “was at a photo shoot” when he pumped the brakes.

“Tinsley shouldn’t feel blindsided when she was aware it was over months ago,” a separate source insisted. “Maybe it actually sunk in last week, but Scott did not blindside her. They have not seen each other since the beginning of January. They did not spend Valentine’s Day together. He’s been living alone since January.”