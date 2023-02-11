Rita Moreno: 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me!

A living legend! Rita Moreno belongs to the coveted EGOT club after earning trophies at the Emmy Awards, Grammy Awards, Academy Awards and Tony Awards through the years — and she’s aware of her membership’s significance.

“As an EGOT winner, the award that means the most to me is the Oscar because it was my first one and it’s iconic,” the 80 for Brady actress, 91, exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly, referring to her trophy for her role as Anita Palacio in West Side Story.

She adds: “Out of all of my projects, I’m most proud of West Side Story for every obvious reason in the world. It gave me an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a kind of fame that I didn’t have heretofore.”

Moreno rose to fame thanks to her star-making role in the 1961 musical about star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria. The One Day at a Time alum, for her part, portrayed Anita, who was the girlfriend of Maria’s brother Bernardo.

A remake of West Side Story, helmed by Steven Spielberg, debuted in 2021 and starred Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as Tony and Maria, respectively. Additionally, Ariana DeBose took over the role of Anita and the Puerto Rico native had a special cameo as local shop owner Valentina.

“Can you believe it? I’m beside myself,” Moreno previously told Us in January 2020 of joining the musical nearly 60 years after the OG’s premiere. “It was thrilling. It was surreal to talk to the young girl who’s playing Anita, Ariana DeBose, who, by the way, is a fierce dancer. She’s fierce — way, way, way superior to what I was as a dancer. I wasn’t so much the dancers I was the dancer/actress kind of thing.”

She gushed at the time: “The kids playing Latinos are Latinos. Can you stand it? You know what, they are their own colors. Some of them are light-skinned, some are Afro-Latino. It’s thrilling. And the kids are so thrilled themselves.”

The Fast X actress — who stars opposite Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field and Tom Brady in 80 for Brady, which is in theaters now — sat down with Us to share some classic truths from her impressive Hollywood career.

Scroll below to learn more about Moreno: