Rob McElhenney was inspired by the hit sitcom Parks and Recreation for Ryan Reynolds’ 47th birthday present — and he even enlisted Chris Pratt to help.

“You know how Ryan and I are always doing these elaborate things for each other’s birthdays?” McElhenney, 46, asks the Marvel actor, 44, in a social media video shared on Monday, October 23. “This year, my idea involves a park,” he adds, referring to Pratt’s role as Andy Dwyer on the NBC series, which ran for seven seasons from 2009 to 2015.

The video then cuts to a new version of the Parks and Recreation theme song featuring clips of Wrexham, Wales, rather than the show’s fictional setting of Pawnee, Indiana. (Reynolds and McElhenny own Wales soccer team Wrexham AFC.)

“Introducing the Ryan Rodney Reynolds memorial park in Wrexham, Wales,” McElhenney states in a voiceover. “Located on the site of the old Wrexham Hippodrome, this park will be beautiful.”

Channeling his inner Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), McElhenney notes that the park will feature “open, green spaces, [and] pop-up restaurants,” as well as “movie screenings,” “benches for old guys to swing on” and “a statue that may or may not look like Ryan.”

To top it off, the venue will also include “actual green lanterns,” an homage to Reynold’s turn as the DC superhero in 2011’s Green Lantern.

The video ends with McElhenney and Pratt showing off their comedic chops. “Do you think maybe he could do something for my birthday and maybe me and him could take over and then it could really go big?” Pratt jokes. Before McElhenney can cut him off, Pratt asks, “Is Danny DeVito here?” and the two erupt into laughter. (McElhenney and DeVito, 78, have costarred on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia since 2005.)

Reynolds responded to his friend’s present via his Instagram Story, while also poking fun at Pratt’s guest-starring role. “Wow! A Real member of the MCU. @Wrexham AFC is on the up!!!” the Deadpool star wrote alongside the video.

He continued: “Thank you. @robmcelhenney you’ve outdone yourself. And thank you @prattprattpratt for being generous and not unmerciful!”

On X (formerly Twitter), Reynolds joked that he will “use this park to weep whenever @Wrexham_AFC suffers a loss. And probably draws too.” He added: “And thank you @prattprattpratt for shining your benevolence upon @RMcElhenney. April will be fast upon us.

#ParksAndWrex.”

Parks and Recreation’s official X account also commented on the post, writing that “Leslie Knope is getting ready for her Ryan Rodney Reynolds Memorial Park site visit as we speak!” According to the park’s official website, a ground-breaking and opening date have yet to be announced.

Earlier this year, Reynolds surprised his pal with a hilarious birthday music video about the correct way to pronounce McElhenney’s last name. “A birthday card might’ve been easier. Happy Birthday, @robmcelhenney,” Reynolds captioned the video via Instagram.