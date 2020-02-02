Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was spotted leaving a Miami club with two women amid ongoing legal trouble with his ex-girlfriend Jen Harley.

The Jersey Shore star, 34, was photographed walking out of E11EVEN at 6 a.m. on Sunday, February 2, according to TMZ. While the trio didn’t show any PDA, the website reports it was clear that the women were with the MTV personality.

Earlier on Saturday, January 1, Ortiz-Magro posted a video on his Instagram Stories of Cardi B performing “Money” at the nightclub.

The night out ahead of the Super Bowl comes just weeks after Ortiz-Magro was granted an emergency protection order against Harley, 32, after claiming that she assaulted him at his Las Vegas home.

“He was sleeping when Jen came into his house — she has a key to his place,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the January 11 incident. “She tried to poke Ronnie’s eye out with the eyeliner and hit him across the face. She attacked him. After she beat him, she ran from the cops and went to drink.”

Harley, who shares 21-month-old daughter Ariana with Ortiz-Magro, got her own protective order against the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star in October 2019 after he allegedly hit her and chased her with a knife during a physical altercation while the family was in Los Angeles.

They split after the fight that saw Ortiz-Magro tasered and arrested. He was charged with seven misdemeanors including domestic violence, brandishing a deadly weapon and willful child endangerment.

In December, the reality TV star alluded in an Instagram Story post to not being able to see his daughter amid his restraining order.

“Missing you more and more everyday,” he captioned a photo with Ariana.

“He doesn’t want anything to do with Jen, but he does want to coparent and be with his daughter,” a source told Us at the time. “He knows that he’s tied to Jen for the rest of their daughter’s life, so he wants her to be able to be a good mom so they can coparent.”

Ortiz-Magro and Harley began dating in 2017 after his split from Famously Single costar Malika Haqq. They broke up and reunited several times in a rollercoaster relationship marked by accusations of infidelity. Harley was arrested on domestic battery charges in June 2018 that were later dismissed after she allegedly dragged Ortiz-Magro with her car in Vegas.