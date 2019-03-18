Soulmates! Ryan Guzman has a mighty high opinion of his Boy Next Door costar Jennifer Lopez’s fiancé, Alex Rodriguez!

“I think maybe she finally met her match,” the 9-1-1 star, 31, told Us Weekly exclusively while attending the 9-1-1 PaleyFest at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday, March 17. “That’s a power couple right there. It doesn’t get better than that.”

He continued: “They fit, you know … Like, he’s a power. I think she definitely needs somebody of a certain level to keep up with her, that’s for sure. She’s a very hardworking person … always on the job … which is what I admire about her. She’s just one of the hardest working people I’ve ever met in my life.”

The Notorious alum isn’t sure if he’ll be part of the couple’s nuptials (“I don’t know where she’ll be having it”), but he does foresee them celebrating in a big way. “The dancing would probably be insane,” he mused.

Guzman isn’t the only costar who believes the World of Dance judge, who has been married three times before (Lopez wed Ojani Noa in 1997, Cris Judd in 2001 and Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins Max and Emme, both 11, in 2004), has found the one, either. “[Jennifer] is always normally pretty happy, but now it’s different,” Ne-Yo exclusively told Us earlier this month. “Before, she would float into the room … now, she floats into the room and there are, like, butterflies and birds and stuff. They’re like teenagers. It’s ridiculous. We get it.”

The retired MLB star, 43, confirmed that he had popped the question to the Grammy nominee, 49, on March 9, posting a photo of himself holding hands with his bride-to-be that showed off her 15-carat engagement ring.

“She said yes,” the baseball player captioned the shot. (Rodriguez was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis, with whom he shares kids Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10.)

Lopez, for her part, also shared the snap along with eight black heart emojis.

The twosome began dating in February 2017.

The “On the Floor” singer told Us and other reporters of their relationship two years later in February 2019: “We just support each other. It’s just how we do it.”

With reporting by Antonia Blyth

