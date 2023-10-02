Sam Asghari Slams Bully Donald Trump Jr Over Britney Spears Post

Although his romance with Britney Spears is over, Sam Asghari is defending her against haters.

Asghari, 29, stood up for Spears, 41, after Donald Trump Jr. mocked the pop singer in a recent Instagram post. “America under Trump, American under Biden,” read a meme shared by Trump, 45, on Sunday, October 1, featuring two pics of Spears — one of her from the early 2000s and another from a recent video of her dancing with knives. “Yup,” the politician captioned the post.

In response, Asghari wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story: “It’s not okay to be a bully @donaldjtrumpjr,” according to a screenshot shared via Instagram by Spears fan account BreatheHeavy.

Asghari’s defense comes days after Spears made headlines for dancing with fake knives in an Instagram video, prompting police to perform a wellness check on her.

“Somebody close to Britney had seen the video posted on social media, where she’s dancing and twirling with knives in her hands and they were really concerned for her mental well-being,” Captain Dean Worthy of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told Us Weekly on Thursday, September 28.

Though Spears’ security team did not allow officers to meet with her inside her Thousand Oaks, California, home, officers determined she was “no in any harm” after speaking to Spears’ attorney.

Spears addressed the situation by sharing another knife-dancing video the following day. “I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA,” she clarified via Instagram on Friday, September 29. “These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police. I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by!!! Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks 💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼!”

Asghari filed for divorce from the “Circus” singer on August 16, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. The exes, who tied the knot in June 2022 after nearly six years together, had been married for just over a year at the time of their separation.

Later that month, a source told Us that Spears’ inner circle suspect Asghari will fight against the former couple’s prenup agreement. “The people around Britney felt in the last two to three years that Sam had ulterior motives,” said the insider, adding, “He doesn’t want to play hardball with Britney, but if he has to, he will.”

Asghari’s family, meanwhile, were “so thankful he left the relationship with Britney when he did,” another source exclusively told Us on Tuesday, September 26. “Although they will always love and support Sam, deep down they never felt she was the right partner for him.”

On Sunday, Asghari teased his post-split plans in an interview with E! News, revealing he has an unscripted series about “helping people” in the works. “We’re going to work on amazing things in the future,” he shared. “I was helped by a lot of people, and that’s something that, in my heart, it touches me dearly, so I want to be able to give back by helping others as well.”

Spears, for her part, has been busy over the past few months collaborating with Will.i.am on the song “Mind Your Business” and working on her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, which was completed before her and Asghari’s split. The book will be released on Tuesday, October 24.