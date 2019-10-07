



Better together. Sarah Hyland spent time in the emergency room on Sunday, October 6, with her fiancé, Wells Adams, by her side.

“ER but make it fashion,” the 28-year-old Modern Family star wrote alongside a selfie from her hospital bed via Instagram Story.

Hyland also shared a series of videos of her and Adams, 35, playing with filters on the social media platform. While the Wedding Year star didn’t reveal why she was in the hospital on Sunday, she has previously been open about her kidney dysplasia diagnosis. The actress underwent a second kidney transplant in September 2017, days after her first date with Adams.

More recently, Hyland spent three days in the hospital in June after she had “chest pains” and felt like she “couldn’t breathe.”

“I was like, ‘Maybe it’s just a coincidence. Maybe there’s something actually medically wrong with me,’” Hyland told her Instagram followers at the time. “So, I got to the ER after a very long day of work with lots of makeup on, and I just got home from Friday night. They ran multiple tests multiple time[s]. There’s nothing physically wrong with me. So, [I] wonder why I was there.”

She concluded that there as “no scientific explanation” behind her sickness.

A month later, Adams proposed to Hyland during a romantic getaway in Fiji.

“I don’t know if that’s not the right thing to say, [but] I don’t feel any different,” Adams told Us Weekly on October 2, nearly three months after the proposal. “It’s fun to say, like, fiancée now. There’s a new word I get to call her, I suppose. And it’s also like retraining myself to be like, ‘This is my fiancée instead of my girlfriend.’ But for the most part, I feel the exact same.”

While Hyland previously told Us that the couple haven’t made any wedding plans yet, Vanessa Hudgens confirmed she was part of the bridal party on Saturday, October 5, via Instagram.

The Bachelor in Paradise bartender, meanwhile, already has kids on the brain.

“I’m the youngest of five, so I would love to have kids, and I’d like to have more than one,” Adams told Us. “I’m older, I’m mid-30s, but she’s still in her 20s, so I don’t think we’re there yet. But I think it’ll be a thing that eventually happens for sure.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!