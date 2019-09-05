



Speaking from experience. As Gigi Hadid’s romance with Tyler Cameron continues to heat up, Sarah Hyland reflected on her relationship with fellow Bachelorette alum Wells Adams to give the supermodel advice.

“What I noticed with Wells when we first started talking, when we were texting all the time and even when we started dating in person, everything seemed to move really fast and I would make the joke a lot of, ‘I’m so glad that he did The Bachelorette because it’s almost like relationship boot camp,’” Hyland, 28, told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, September 5. “It makes you open up faster, makes you more vulnerable to where you get to the really heavy s–t. Whereas normally that would take you, like, six months to get into.”

She continued, “Once you get to that point you’re like, ‘Oh f–k. This isn’t working anymore and it’s a waste of six months.’ So my advice [is] trust the process. Isn’t that what they say on The Bachelor?”

The Modern Family star noted that she has “never met” Cameron, 26, and does not “know what kind of man he is.” However, she said that “from what I’ve seen on TV, he seems like a really lovely young man.”

Adams, 35, competed on season 12 of The Bachelorette for leading lady JoJo Fletcher in 2016. Though he was eliminated in week six, he later had a brief fling with Ashley Iaconetti during season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Us Weekly broke the news that Adams, who has a recurring role on the summer spinoff as a bartender, was dating Hyland in October 2017. They announced their engagement this July.

Cameron, for his part, was the runner-up on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette earlier this year. After eliminating him, Brown called off her engagement to Jed Wyatt and asked the Florida native to “go for drinks.”

The duo had an overnight date at Brown’s place on August 1, but he was spotted out with Hadid at Dumbo House in Brooklyn on August 4. The next night, the pair joined the model’s friends at Frames Bowling Lounge in New York City.

Cameron and Hadid have since been spotted together on various occasions, including a hangout session at Justin Theroux’s NYC bar Ray’s and grabbing dinner with the 24-year-old’s pal Serena Williams.

Cameron accompanied Hadid and her family to her grandmother’s funeral in the Netherlands on Thursday. The pair both wore black and were spotted walking arm in arm.

