Low-key love! Scarlett Johansson joked about her love life without mentioning her boyfriend of nearly two years, Colin Jost.

The Avengers: Infinity War actress, 34, who is covering Vogue’s latest issue, played coy about her relationship status in an interview published by the magazine on Thursday, March 14. “I’m dating my doorman,” she quipped. Johansson added that, of all the actors she has locked lips with onscreen, she “would go round two with Penélope Cruz.”

While they prefer to keep their romance under wraps, the Her actress and the Saturday Night Live star, 36, are going steady. “Colin is still head over heels for Scarlett,” a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly in February. “He thinks she is incredible, kind, beautiful. He is beyond doting to her and loves showing her off when they’re out.”

The Lucy actress shares similar feelings for her beau: “Scarlett loves Colin too, and they are in it for the long haul.”

Johansson has “talked about marriage” with the comedian and is “fully committed” to spending her life with him. The Don Jon star’s daughter, Rose, 4, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac — whom she separated from in January 2017 — has a great relationship with Jost too. Added the insider: “They have a lot of date nights in together as a family.”

A second source exclusively told Us that the pair have moved in together and are stronger than ever.

Jost and Johansson sparked dating romance rumors in May 2017 after they were spotted locking lips at an SNL afterparty in New York City. They stepped out together as a couple for the first time six months later, and made their red carpet debut in April 2018.

The Ghost in the Shell actress was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011.

