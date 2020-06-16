A necessary break. Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are taking a moment to refocus and rethink their priorities after the end of their nearly three-year romance.

“Scott and Sofia need time to figure out what they want,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They won’t get back together immediately and need time apart.”

Us confirmed on May 27 that Disick, 37, and Richie, 21, had pumped the brakes on their relationship. The duo began dating in September 2017, two years after his breakup with longtime love Kourtney Kardashian.

The news of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the model’s split came less than one week after Us confirmed that the exes were on a break following the Talentless cofounder’s brief stint in rehab. Disick sought help for emotional problems at a facility in Colorado but checked out hours later after photos of him at the center leaked online. The publicity surrounding his brief stint in treatment “really affected Scott,” the source tells Us, “And he felt immensely burned.”

Since his breakup with Richie, Disick has spent more time with Kardashian, 41. The former couple recently took their kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, to Utah over Memorial Day weekend and celebrated his birthday along with the rest of the Kardashian clan.

“Scott and Kourtney have been able to spend more time together as a family lately and that’s been good for everyone,” the insider tells Us of the exes, who dated on and off from 2006 to 2015.

But an insider told Us that Disick’s lingering feelings for Kardashian contributed to his split from Richie. “It’s been an ongoing thing,” the source told Us last month. “It just became more apparent that his family was more of a priority than she was, and his family would be his main priority over anything and anyone.”

The model’s famous father, Lionel Richie, and sister, Nicole Richie, however, were always “wary” about the former relationship. Us exclusively shared that Sofia’s relatives’ opinions “played a big role in their issues.”