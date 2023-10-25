Scott Disick is going to score major dad points for his recent gift to daughter Penelope.

“I got P a pup and I think I love her,” Disick, 40, captioned a Tuesday, October 24, Instagram photo of a small dog with golden fur.

Disick — who shares Penelope, 11, and sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian — has previously shared photos of his adorable bulldog. In a February 2021 snap, Reign could be seen snuggling with the puppy.

Kardashian, 44 — who is currently expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker — has also brought new canine companions into the family. In June 2017, Kourtney and her sister Kim Kardashian gifted pomeranian puppies to their respective daughters Penelope and North.

Two years later, Kourtney shared photos via Instagram of another new addition: a golden retriever. After some fans questioned whether the family still had their pomeranian, Kourtney set the record straight.

“Of course we still have Honey our baby Pom Pom,” Kourtney wrote in response to an Instagram user who wondered if the clan gets “rid of dogs for new ones.”

Disick’s reveal of his daughter’s newest four-legged friend comes after Penelope called him out for his dating habits during the Thursday, October 19, episode of The Kardashians. Disick’s love life became a topic of conversation when Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian visited his home — and Penelope had no problem offering up her advice.

“[You should date someone] older. 20s? You’re 40! You’re not going to date someone 19,” Penelope said. “A good personality. She can be pretty.”

Penelope also recommended that her dad date “someone who goes to the gym because you need to go to the gym.”

Disick — whose past flames include Bella Thorne, who is 26, and Sofia Richie, who is 25 — recently opened up about putting on weight in the wake of his 2022 car accident.

“Since the car accident, everything has changed. I haven’t been able to run around, I’ve gained weight,” he told Khloé, 39, during the October 12 episode of The Kardashians. Khloé urged Disick to start physical therapy to get himself back on track.

“I think Scott maybe needs a little pep talk because this is probably the unhealthiest I’ve seen him. He’s barely mobile and it is all from his back. That wouldn’t make anyone feel good,” she said in a confessional. “I think Scott needs to realize these things are fixable. You can’t let it get you down.”

Disick, meanwhile, is still maintaining a sense of humor about his situation. Later in the episode, a worker at a sports rehabilitation center asked him what he did for physical activity before the accident, to which he replied, “Sex.”