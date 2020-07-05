Back on or just friends? Scott Disick and Sofia Richie celebrated the 4th of July together, spending the holiday at the beach.

The pair went to lunch together at Nobu restaurant in Malibu with Alec Monopoly and his girlfriend, Alexa Dellanoson, on Saturday, July 4. They then attended a friend’s beach party, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

This is the first time that Disick, 37, and Richie, 21, have been photographed together since Us Weekly confirmed their split on May 27 after nearly three years of dating. Shortly after they went their separate ways, a source told Us that they had been keeping in touch via texting. However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has lingering feelings for his ex Kourtney Kardashian — something that allegedly played a role in the breakup.

“Scott is always going to be in love with Kourtney, and that’s something Sofia has had to face since even before she got serious with him,” an insider shared with Us exclusively in May. “It’s been an ongoing thing. It just became more apparent that his family was more of a priority than she was, and his family would be his main priority over anything and anyone.”

The Poosh founder, 41, and Disick dated on and off between 2006 to 2015 and share three children, Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5. The duo and their kids have always kept a close friendship and coparenting relationship despite the end of their romance.

Additionally, Disick’s was going through a lot leading up to the split, including a brief stint in rehab to work out “past traumas.” He checked into treatment on April 28 but checked out days later after photos of him at a Colorado treatment center were leaked online.

“Sofia and Scott breaking up was only a matter of time. Scott isn’t the best version of himself right now and it has been a lot for Sofia,” a source shared with Us at the time. “She is sad about the situation, but trying to take care of herself.”