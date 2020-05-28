Scott Disick Spotted for 1st Time Since Sofia Richie Split

A single man. Scott Disick stepped out for the first time since news broke of his split from Sofia Richie for some retail therapy.

The Flip It Like Disick star, 37, was spotted walking out of Polacheck’s Jewelers in Calabasas, California, on Wednesday, May 27, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Disick wore a long-sleeved black shirt with the words “Stay Home” emblazoned on the front — a nod to the coronavirus quarantine.

Later that day, Us Weekly confirmed that the Talentless founder and Richie, 21, had called it quits on their nearly three-year relationship following Disick’s brief stint in rehab.

“Sofia and Scott breaking up was only a matter of time. Scott isn’t the best version of himself right now and it has been a lot for Sofia,” a source told Us on Wednesday.

Disick checked into a treatment center in Colorado in April to address “past traumas” — including the deaths of his parents — but checked out on May 4 after a photo of him at the facility leaked online.

A source told Us on May 7 that Richie encouraged Disick to seek treatment once she saw a decline in his mental health.

“Sofia noticed a change in him and that he wasn’t as healthy and happy as he could be and Scott made the decision to get help for himself and for her and their relationship,” the insider said at the time.

However, the pair pumped the brakes on their relationship while Disick worked on addressing his traumas.

“Scott and Sofia are on a break until Scott straightens himself out more,” a source told Us on May 21. “Scott is in an OK place right now and is trying to get better and focus on work, but he has to prove himself.”

The model did not celebrate Disick’s birthday on Tuesday, May 26. Instead, the New York native spent time with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian and their children Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5. The family enjoyed a desert getaway in Utah over the Memorial Day weekend before returning for a celebration with the rest of the Kardashians in Los Angeles.

A source told Us on Wednesday that the Kardashian family has rallied around Disick amid his breakup.

“Kourtney and the rest of the Kardashians are trying their best to be there for him [after the split],” the insider said. “And show him how loved and cared for he is, but he is definitely feeling sad and defeated in a way right now.”