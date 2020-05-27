Independent woman. Sofia Richie wants her success to be measured by her own merit and not based on her famous father, Lionel Richie, or ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

“There’s always been a bit of tension with Sofia not wanting to be defined by her dad’s career or her relationship with Scott,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She’s been trying to separate herself more from Scott career-wise as well and pave her own way.”

The model, 21, reiterated her desire to stand on her own two feet when she shared a photo of her Cosmo UK July cover via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, May 27. “Sofia Richie will not be defined by the men in her life,” the headline reads.

Us confirmed on Wednesday that Sofia and the Flip It Like Disick star, 37, had called it quits on their romance after nearly three years.

“Sofia and Scott breaking up was only a matter of time. Scott isn’t the best version of himself right now and it has been a lot for Sofia,” a source explained adding that Sofia is “sad about the situation, but trying to take care of herself.”

Their split comes in the wake of Disick’s brief stint in rehab earlier this month. The Talentless founder entered a treatment facility to address “past traumas” — including the deaths of his parents Bonnie and Jeffrey Disick — but checked out hours later after a photo of him on the premises leaked online.

A source told Us on May 7 that Sofia was part of the reason that Scott decided to seek help.

“Sofia noticed a change in him and that he wasn’t as healthy and happy as he could be and Scott made the decision to get help for himself and for her and their relationship,” the insider said at the time.

Us broke the news on May 21 that the pair were taking a break from their relationship while Scott focused on his mental health. Scott celebrated his birthday with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian and their children Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, in Utah over Memorial Day weekend. He later enjoyed a party with the rest of the Kardashian family in Los Angeles. Sofia was notably absent from the celebrations.

The California native has made brief appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Flip It Like Disick, but Sofia told Entertainment Tonight in February that she wants to branch out into acting. Later that month, Lionel, 70, told Us that it’s an endeavor that he fully supports for his daughter but he knows it will be a difficult career path because of her famous last name.

“I told her, I said, ‘I wish you lots of failure young,’” the American Idol judge said. “We’re in a business where it’s how you recover and ‘yes, yes, yes, yes, yes’ does not build character. And so, you’ve gotta get smacked in the face.”

Lionel added that Sofia is “gonna have a little bit more of a difficult time because you’re coming from a family where they expect a little bit more.”