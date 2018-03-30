Selena Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, made one thing clear during a new interview: She is not the person to go to for an update on her daughter’s on-off relationship with Justin Bieber.

“You would know before I did,” Teefey, 41, told E! News at the annual Alliance for Children’s Rights dinner in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, March 28, when asked about the 25-year-old’s current relationship status. “We don’t talk about it.”

The mother-daughter duo have had a strained relationship for months. Teefey told the website Gossip Cop in January that she was “not happy” about Gomez’s decision to reunite with Bieber, 24, after the “Wolves” singer’s split from The Weeknd months earlier. Still, Teefey added, “Selena can live her life however she wants as long as she is happy, safe and healthy. … Every mother and daughter has disagreements.”

Gomez’s mom later wrote on Facebook, “I will always be her mother. If she hasn’t muttered anger about me than [sic] I have not done my job as a mother.”

Two months later, multiple sources told Us Weekly exclusively that the Wizards of Waverly Place alum and the “Love Yourself” crooner were taking yet another break, in part because of Teefey’s disapproval.

“[Selena’s] relationship with Justin has really affected her relationship with her mom, and it’s been hard for her because she is super close with her mom,” one insider told Us in March. “Justin and Selena decided to take a break to give her family some more time to heal and take in the idea of her and Justin being a couple again.”

Since then, Gomez and Bieber have been spending time with other people. She vacationed in Sydney, Australia, with a group of friends in mid-March, while he has been spotted out and about on numerous occasions with model Baskin Champion.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!