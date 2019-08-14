



Enjoying it all! Shawn Mendes gushed about his life amid his budding romance with Camila Cabello.

“I’ve never been happier,” the singer, 21, captioned a series of photos from his Washington, D.C. concert via Instagram on Wednesday, August 14. “Thank you.”

Mendes and Cabello, 22, have remained relatively tight-lipped about their relationship since they were spotted holding hands and getting cozy at a 4th of July party in West Hollywood last month. “They were sitting with each other, facing each other and looked very intimate,” an onlooker told Us Weekly exclusively at the time.

The duo sparked romance rumors in June upon the release of the steamy music video for their duet “Señorita.” However, the “If I Can’t Have You” crooner seemingly denied that the two were more than friends during a July fan Q&A.

Days later, the former Fifth Harmony member and Mendes were seen kissing while at a diner in San Francisco. “They looked very much like a couple,” an eyewitness told Us. “You [could] see them making out at the table.” The onlooker added that they “looked in love.”

The pair locked lips again while showing PDA at the beach in Miami on July 29.

“Shawn and Camila started off as just friends, which they have been for years, but the more time they spent together, the more they started having feelings for each other,” a source previously told Us. “It quickly turned into a fun, lighthearted summer fling-type situation, but now it’s developing into something more serious. It’s not a full-blown relationship yet but they also aren’t seeing other people, so it’s really only a matter of time.”

Cabello declared her feelings for Mendes in honor of his birthday earlier this month. “Happy birthday to this magic human, I love you!!!!” she wrote via Instagram, adding four heart emojis.

Two days before her confession, the musicians were spotted making out at his birthday party in an Instagram video taken by a guest.

