Christine Brown is still trying to wrap her head around the death of sister wife Janelle Brown’s son Garrison Brown.

“Every photo with Garrison in it is now infinitely more important than ever before,” Christine, 51, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, March 10, reflecting on happier times with Garrison (full name Robert Garrison) after he died earlier this month at the age of 25.

She confessed: “I am scrambling for just another glimpse of such an incredible man, brother, son … #alwaysbemissed #missyou #notenough.”

The Sister Wives star shared photos of Garrison at her daughter Gwendlyn Brown’s 2023 wedding, surrounded by both Christine and Janelle’s children. Garrison was one of six children Janelle, 54, shares with ex-husband Kody Brown. Christine also shares six kids with former spouse Kody, 55.

In one snap, Garrison smiled next to half-sister Mykelti Brown’s daughter, Avalon. In a separate picture, he made a funny face while Gwendlyn, 22, slipped into Crocs as she was still wearing her wedding dress.

Christine also posted pics of Garrison sleeping on the couch and making a silly face while standing with little sister Savanah Brown.

News broke on Tuesday, March 5, that Garrison died by apparent suicide at his home in Flagstaff, Arizona. Police confirmed to Us Weekly that when officers arrived, they found Garrison dead at the scene with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Kody and Janelle wrote in a joint statement shared via Instagram on Tuesday. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

In addition to Garrison, Janelle and Kody welcomed sons Logan, 29, Hunter, 26, and Gabriel, 21, and daughters Maddie, 27, and Savanah, 18, during their 30-year spiritual union. The couple separated in December 2022.

Christine, for her part, left Kody in November 2021 after more than 20 years together. The exes share daughters Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, 20, and Truely, 13, and son Paedon, 25.

Kody and first wife Meri Brown, with whom he shares Leon, 28, announced their split in January 2023. Kody is still legally married to fourth wife Robyn Brown. The pair share two children, Solomon, 12, and Ariella, 8, while Robyn, 45, is also the mother of Dayton, 24, Aurora, 21, and Breanna, 19.

Following the death of Garrison, several of his siblings shared messages of love and heartbreak. Maddie, Savanah and Mykelti initially reposted Janelle and Kody’s statement via their Instagram Stories.

“My words seem to fall short. Our hearts our broken and we are now swallowed with the love now left behind for this beautiful brother. 🩵 God be with you till we meet again,” Maddie captioned a photo of Garrison with two of her children via Instagram on Sunday. “I’ll see you at the gates of Valhalla, feasting with our ancestors who battled before you. Until then, we must live in a more gray world without the light you brought.”

She also shared a quote from Jamie Anderson that talked about grief. Mykelti posted a similar quote about pain from Katie Kacvinsky before issuing a longer statement.

“My heart breaks for my brother who’s no longer with us but it rejoices knowing he’s with his fellow warriors in Valhalla drinking and fighting with Odin. I hope he is loving his place amongst the stars,” Mykelti wrote via social media on Sunday, alongside a snap of her brother as an uncle. “Garrison was always the funniest person in the room. He was one cool dude and I cry so much because my [kids] will never be able to experience his fun presence. But he will live on in all my families memories. Have fun up with the stars little bro, you’re missed.”