Sister Wives star Christine Brown is keeping Garrison Brown’s memory alive by sharing some of their family’s sweetest memories with fans.

“I’ve been scanning all my 35 mm camera film and found some gold mines!” Christine, 51, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, March 14.

The TLC personality gushed over Garrison’s impact on the entire Brown family, adding, “He truly blessed our lives. #alwaysmissingyou #tellyourstory #filmnegative.”

Christine shared several baby photos of Garrison (full name Robert Garrison). In one snap, a bleach-blond Garrison smiled for the camera while sitting in a field. A second photo showed Garrison holding one of his baby siblings.

A third picture documented the then-toddler on an Easter egg hunt. Christine also included a photo of Garrison with his mom, Janelle Brown, on what appeared to be Halloween.

Garrison looked mischievous in a separate throwback of him climbing a tree. The trip down memory lane concluded with a picture of Garrison reaching for the sky while one of his parents held him up.

News broke on March 5 that Garrison had died by apparent suicide at his home in Flagstaff, Arizona. The 25-year-old was found dead at the scene with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, local police confirmed to Us Weekly.

Hours later, Garrison’s mom, Janelle, and his dad, Kody Brown, confirmed his passing with a joint social media statement.

“Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Kody, 55, wrote via Instagram. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away.”

Janelle, 54, and Kody — who separated in December 2022 — also share daughters Maddie, 27, and Savanah, 18, and sons Logan, 29, Hunter, 26, and Gabriel, 21.

Christine, meanwhile, was one of Garrison’s bonus moms as a member of their plural family. Christine shares six children of her own with ex-husband Kody, whom she split from in November 2021.

The Brown family also includes Meri Brown, who welcomed one child, Leon, with Kody ahead of their January 2023 split. Kody is still married to fourth wife Robyn Brown, with whom he shares two children. He also adopted Robyn’s three children from a prior marriage.

Despite leaving Kody in 2021, Christine remained an active part of Janelle and all six of her children’s lives, including Garrison.

“Garrison was a wonderful, caring brother who understood Truely’s need for a hobby and built her a flowerbed,” Christine wrote via Instagram on March 7, sharing a video of Garrison helping her youngest daughter at their house. “We’ll miss him forever.”

Days later, Christine shared another tribute to Garrison and gave fans a glimpse at happier times together.

“Every photo with Garrison in it is now infinitely more important than ever before,” she captioned the series of pictures, many of which were from her daughter Gwendlyn Brown’s 2023 nuptials. “I am scrambling for just another glimpse of such an incredible man, brother, son.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.