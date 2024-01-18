T.J. Holmes used his first-ever TikTok post to reintroduce himself following his affair with Amy Robach.

“My name is T.J. Holmes and I am a dad, a runner, a damn good cook, a [University of Arkansas] Razorback, I am a podcaster, a partner and a longtime broadcast journalist,” Holmes, 46, shared in a video shared on Wednesday, January 17. “And it’s the 25-plus career in broadcast journalism that was upended about a year ago when some aspects of my personal life, including who I’m dating, became tabloid fodder.”

Holmes and Robach, 50, made headlines in November 2022 when they were spotted getting cozy outside of the workplace. The GMA3 coanchors were both still married to other people at the time. The twosome were subsequently pulled from their roles on the daytime show as the network launched an investigation. Their exits were confirmed in January 2023.

Amid the scandal, Holmes filed for divorce from Marilee Fiebig, reaching a settlement in October 2023. Robach, for her part, split from Andrew Shue and was declared legally single in April 2023.

In his Wednesday TikTok, Holmes explained that he “left social media all together” throughout his “year of hell.” While he initially viewed 2023 as “the worst year of my life,” he now sees it as “the best year of my life and one of the biggest blessings of my life.”

He continued: “I am the happiest and healthiest and best version of myself I have ever been. And a lot of that has to do with living authentically, and a lot of that has to do with who I am with. And yes, to my dearest Amy Robach, who I am now going through life with and navigating a life with now, she is such a big part of it and a part of my day-to-day life.”

The former broadcaster went on to note that his current “day-to-day” activities include spending time with his and Fiebig’s 11-year-old daughter, Sabine, as well as training for the New York City Half Marathon and working on his and Robach’s “Amy and T.J.” podcast, which they launched in December 2023. (Holmes also shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with his ex-wife Amy Ferson.)

“I appreciate having an opportunity for those who have known me over the years, to get to know me better, those who don’t know much about me, to get to know me, but then, other folks out there who might think they know something about me, to maybe get the true narrative straight from me,” Holmes concluded.

Robach also made her TikTok debut on Wednesday with a similar introductory post. “I have chosen love in my life, and I’m very excited about that path. I’m living my truth,” she stated. “There has been a price to pay, but I’m excited about the future.”

She told fans she’s excited to “talk about who I am, how I live and what I stand for, and hopefully take back my narrative” through the social media platform, adding, “If it’s something that you all think you know, I hope that I can show you what the real me and who the real me is.”