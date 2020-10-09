Tarek El Moussa: I Want to ‘Stay Out of’ Christina Anstead’s Divorce Drama

None of his business? Tarek El Moussa is seemingly on good terms with ex-wife Christina Anstead, seeing as they still work together, but that does not mean he wants anything to do with her headline-making split from estranged husband Ant Anstead.

“I prefer just to stay out of it,” El Moussa, 39, told E! News in an interview published on Friday, October 9.

Nevertheless, the Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star understands the fascination surrounding his relationship with Christina, 37. “For most fans, I think it’s more than just a real-estate show,” he said. “We’ve been doing this for so long. People have watched kids born, people have watched us raise kids, they watched us get divorced, they know us. They’ve been following our lives for almost 10 years. They feel like they’re a part of it, which makes sense.”

El Moussa added that his own divorce from the Christina on the Coast star “almost killed” him.

The Flip or Flop costars separated in May 2016 and finalized their divorce in January 2018. They are parents of daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5. El Moussa moved on with Heather Rae Young, to whom he proposed in July.

The HGTV stars have “gotten to a great, peaceful and friendly place in terms of coparenting and working together,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in September.

As for Christina and Ant, 41, she announced their split on September 18. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she wrote via Instagram. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

The estranged pair wed in December 2018 and welcomed son Hudson in September 2019.

Those closest to the reality stars were just as surprised by the split as fans were. “Christina and Ant have been very private about this and friends are shocked to hear the news because they seemed happy together publicly and while in front of others,” an insider revealed in September.

Ant spoke out last month, hinting that Christina was the one who initiated the divide. “Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly,” he captioned an Instagram selfie with the Wellness Remodel author. “I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.”