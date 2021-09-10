Supportive ex! Days after Idina Menzel belted out some of her greatest hits alongside her Cinderella costars, ex-husband Taye Diggs shared his support.

“That’s my baby mama,” the Private Practice alum, 50, captioned an Instagram video of Menzel, also 50, singing “Defying Gravity.” He also tagged the Enchanted star’s account in his post.

Menzel’s vocal performance was featured in the Wednesday, September 8, episode of the Late Late Show With James Corden where she joined forces with Camila Cabello, Billy Porter and James Corden for a round of “Carpool Karaoke.”

During the skit, she called out her former spouse for acting “judgy” during their marriage. At the time, the late night host, 43, asked the “Havana” crooner, 24, if her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, helped her rehearse for the fairytale movie. From there, the Tony Award-winning actress chimed in, “How was he though? Was he judgy?”

After the former Fifth Harmony singer said “No,” Menzel further explained her past situation. “My ex-husband, I love him, but he was a little too judgy with me when I used to run lines and then I got very self-conscious,” Menzel said.

Menzel and Diggs tied the knot in 2003, years after meeting on Broadway in 1996. Six years after their nuptials, the pair welcomed son Walker, now 12. They eventually separated in 2013 after 10 years of marriage. They officially divorced in January 2015, two years before the Beaches actress remarried Aaron Lohr.

Since their split, the two actors have tried to maintain a good relationship as coparents.

“I’m the last person to give advice, but I think you can’t go wrong when you just put the kid first,” the All American star exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2019. “Put the kid first and it really prioritizes all the other bull.”

One year later, the Chocolate Me author exclusively told Us that the pair have an “easy” coparenting dynamic.

“We never make a wrong step because we’re always thinking of Walker first,” he explained. “We both love Walker and want what’s best for him. I think once you do that, it allows for things to be a little bit easier.”

Earlier this month, the Set It Up actor shared a sweet tribute to Walker for his 12th birthday. “This young man turns 12 this month,” he captioned an Instagram photo of his son holding a painting. “I commissioned this piece @bybmoore for him. It was a major moment for us in the bestowing of black art throughout generations. I thank you and love you both.”