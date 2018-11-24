Playing nice? Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel responded to a sweet tribute his ex Ashley Jacobs posted to him on Instagram with a heartfelt message of his own.

Jacobs, 33, who has since made her account private, shared a photo of herself gazing lovingly at the former South Carolina state treasurer, 56.

“For all the crap we went through together this past year, the good really does outweigh the bad,” she wrote on Friday, November 23. “You can’t go through stuff like that and pretend like it never happened, like the person who got you through some of the toughest times of your life means nothing to you now. You were my boyfriend during a time in my life when I needed you and you needed me. I don’t know how much I believe in the idea of fate, but if it exists, I know it brought you and me together for a reason … even if we weren’t meant to last forever.”

The nurse continued: “We might not be creating new memories anymore, but I still treasure the ones we have, and I’d do it all again knowing how things turned out in the end. Thank you for the memories, the good and the bad, and I’ll forever cherish them till the day I leave this world. I was lucky to have met you, Thomas. I look forward to being good friends for a long, long time …”

Ravenel liked the post and responded with a few kind words. “Our time together brought much outside pressure, but what they didn’t see was how I treasured your precious presence,” he wrote on Friday. I pray you’ll be spared more senseless anger moving forward. I wish you good things, Ashley. Only good things. Always, Thomas.”

One week prior, the reality star slammed Jacobs in a since-deleted Instagram post, labeling her “hateful” and calling her out for bad-mouthing costar Kathryn Dennis, with whom he shares daughter Kensie, 4, and son Saint, 3, after she referred to Dennis as an “egg donor” in the season 5 finale.

“I totally disavow this horrendous behavior and will have nothing to do with her,” he wrote, according to a screenshot obtained by E! News.

He also reportedly wrote in the comments section that he “begged her over and over to no avail … So hateful. Hope she gets help.”

Jacobs addressed the post on November 15 when she told a fan who asked why the politician was “all of sudden turning.” “Thomas and I aren’t together. I wish him the best though.”

The ex-lovers went their separate ways in August, with Jacobs confirming the news in an Instagram Live post.

Ravenel later implied that she had cheated on him. “Today, my personal life just took a huge upward turn,” he tweeted in August. “I finally have more than enough information to move forward without any doubt or hesitation and I’ll never look back … After 30 years I finally understand the lyrics from that wonderful Chicago tune: If she would have been faithful / if she could have been true / then I would have been cheated / I would have never known real love.”

His former flame denied the allegations at the time, exclusively telling Us Weekly, “I was back in my hometown, Santa Barbara, at the end of July/beginning of August and I had actually kind of called things off with him and I didn’t want to put that out publicly. When I came back to Charleston, I was still spending time with Thomas, but I made it very clear to him that we weren’t exclusive. People can think, ‘She’s having her cake and eating it too,’ but I wasn’t necessarily dating people or hooking up with people.”

Jacobs revealed in November that she would not be appearing on season 6 of the hit series. Bravo confirmed that Ravenel will not return to the show following his September arrest for assault and battery after his children’s former nanny accused him of attempting forced sex on her in 2015. Though Ravenel has denied the claims, he is set to stand trial in the case.

