Celebrity News

How Tish and Noah Cyrus Are ‘Rebuilding Their Relationship’ After Family Drama: Source (Exclusive)

By

Noah and Tish Cyrus are putting any mother-daughter issues in the past.

“Noah and Tish are working on rebuilding their relationship,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “It’s been a slow burn and has been very up and down the last several months, but Noah has been more open to the idea of having Tish in her life again.

The insider went on to say that Noah, 24, “has let her guard down a bit” when it comes to her mom after the drama following Tish’s now-husband Dominic Purcell.

Us broke the news in February that Noah and Purcell, 54, were romantically involved before Tish, 57, started a relationship with the Prison Break alum.

“Tish has repeatedly reached out to Noah and has tried to be there for her since the drama unfolded,” the same source tells Us. “She really wants to have a good relationship with Noah and wants peace within the family. They are both ready to move on.”

The mother-daughter duo seemed to take the first step in repairing their relationship late last month with a public outing on July 29. At the time, Daily Mail obtained photos of Noah and Tish in Los Angeles together — this was the first time they were spotted together in three years.

A separate source told Us in May that Noah was looking to move forward from the Cyrus family drama surrounding her mom.

“She just wants to focus on her life and move forward,” the insider shared at the time. “It’s been over a year ago at this point, and Noah has definitely moved on and she’s over it. At the end of the day, Tish will always be her mom, and she doesn’t want to hold any resentment towards her.”

Noah was “extremely distraught” over the situation between Tish and Purcell, the source continued. “Although Noah’s relationship with Dominic wasn’t extremely serious, it still felt like a betrayal in her eyes.” (Purcell and Noah, who is 30 years his junior, dated for about 8 or 9 months but were having issues, according to another source.)

Tish started dating Purcell in July 2022, months after she filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus. The couple were engaged by April 2023 and tied the knot in August of that year.

“I am living my best life, and he is yummy,” Tish said of her marrage to Purcell while appearing on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in February, noting that “there is not one second” she doesn’t feel loved by him.

