Tish Cyrus Thinks Daughter Noah’s Fiance Pinkus Is ‘Perfect’: ‘He’s There for Her No Matter What’

Tish Cyrus has given her stamp of approval to daughter Noah Cyrus‘ fiancé, Pinkus.

“Tish thinks he’s perfect for Noah. He completely supports her and has shown he’s there for her no matter what,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

According to the insider, the couple is already making plans for their wedding day. “Pinkus actually proposed a month ago,” the source adds. “He wants to design Noah’s dress — it’ll be truly one of a kind.”

The singer, 23, announced her engagement to Pinkus in June — which came two months after the pair went public. “The greatest moment of my entire life was saying ‘yes’ to spending the rest of ours together,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time. “This past month of being your fiancé and being in our own little world of just us two has been so perfect and I wish I could never leave this time. I never thought I would ever meet a man like you or someone so selfless and filled with so much love to give.”

Noah praised the designer for being “the least judgmental human being” she has ever met, adding, “I’ve never felt more loved or in love. I now know the feeling of forever not being long enough. I’m so excited to spend this life with you, our life so far is a life I never thought I deserved or would live. I never thought I’d be looking forward to living as much as I look forward to living with you. I’m so grateful for you. I don’t know how I got so lucky … I would say ‘yes’ to you every day for the rest of my life … I love you Pinks. I love you, I love you, I love you. 🏹👁️⃤ 🤎✨.”

Days later, the “Make Me (Cry)” performer slammed online criticism about her appearance and engagement to Pinkus.

“Since I’ve announced something so pure and happy for me and my life the internet and commenters have been working so hard to take the joy, love, and happiness from me,” she wrote via Instagram Story that same month. “Today being surrounded of comments calling me ugly, and commenting on my face and body as you all did when I was just 11-12 years old.”

Noah expressed concern for fellow child stars for battling mental health issues due to social media commentary.

“I worry so deeply for the children growing up on the internet and for my own children. No one deserves the words I’ve read today. And I’m lucky I’m in a place that those words don’t trigger me into hurting myself once again. The internet is hell on fire and we’re all here together,” she concluded. “We live in 2023 we have GOT to stop judging people for who they love, what they look like, where they come from, and how THEY live THEIR lives.”

Tish, 56, for her part, has also made headlines recently for her personal life following her engagement to Dominic Purcell. She confirmed in April that Purcell, 53, popped the question after one year of dating.

The music manager, who shares kids Miley, Braison and Noah with Billy Ray Cyrus, has been separated from her estranged husband since 2020 following more than two decades of marriage. The country singer, 61, meanwhile, is currently engaged to singer Firerose.

For more details on Noah and Pinkus’ romance, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly — on newsstands now.