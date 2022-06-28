Todd Chrisley‘s partnership with Beckett’s Spirits has been dropped as the reality star faces up to 30 years in prison for fraud, Us Weekly confirms.

Tinley Beverage Company Inc noted in a press release on Monday, June 27, that it “has served notice and has terminated” their agreement with Chrisley, 53, on being their brand ambassador. The businessman, for his part, still has Beckett’s Spirits listed in his Instagram bio.

The Chrisley Knows Best star announced his partnership with Beckett’s in January 2021. At the time, Todd confirmed that wife Julie Chrisley and daughter Savannah Chrisley would be joining him as they promoted the company’s line of non-alcoholic spirits and cocktails as part of their “sober curious” movement.

“As America’s #1 Helicopter parent, my mission has been to find the perfect, sophisticated, non-alcoholic party cocktails for our family and friends of all generations – from Chase [Chrisley] and Savannah, even my Mother Nanny Faye,” the real estate mogul, who last posted about the partnership in August 2021, stated in a press release earlier that year. “When I couldn’t find anything, I found the right partner in the Beckett’s team. They knew exactly how to make magic happen without the hazards of alcohol and the bland, boring, socially awkward options of sugary sodas and waters. So now, when everyone gets home, they will have been socially responsible – ALL GOOD. And everyone’s happy.”

News of the terminated partnership comes after Todd and Julie’s conviction on 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud, and conspiracy. The couple, who were indicted in 2019 after denying the claims, plan to file for a retrial ahead of their sentencing in October.

Following the verdict earlier this month, a source revealed to Us that “the entire family is devastated” as they “[weren’t] sure what this means” for their future projects and TV shows.

“No one knows what’s going to happen or what to do at this stage,” the insider noted. “Any future planning in Todd and Julie’s life is pretty much on pause until they learn of the sentencing in the fall. It’s horrible news and they were not expecting to be found guilty. Their whole life changed in that moment.”

Todd broke his silence about his legal woes during an episode of his “Chrisley Confessions” podcast that same month. “We wanted to let everyone know that it’s a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now,” he detailed. “But we still hold steadfast in our faith and we trust that God will do what he does because God’s a miracle worker — and that’s what we’re holding out for.”

The famous family, however, have continued to receive support from their marketing firm. “I think the people don’t say the real side of them; they only see the TV side,” David, who is the CEO of Superior Marketing and works specifically with Chase, 26, exclusively told Us in a statement on Monday, June 27. “I wish people can see how truly great that they are. I just feel bad that they’re getting all this negative publicity. I support them because I’ve seen a better side of the family.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

