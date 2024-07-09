The Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola sparked speculation that she and Todd Nepola were spending time together in Europe amid their ongoing divorce, but a source tells Us Weekly that isn’t quite the case.

“Despite tagging him in her IG post in Madrid, Alexia is not with Todd,” an insider shared about how Alexia, 56, and Todd, 51, have “been on and off” since their split. “It was her way of saying she’s thinking of him.”

The source clarified that the former couple “were talking and then not talking” before Alexia left for her trip, adding, “They used to go to Europe every summer together. So she misses him.”

Even though she sparked reconciliation speculation, Alexia has been making the most of her “first time” in Europe without Todd by her side.

“She’s focusing on herself, traveling with friends and just having a good time,” the source continued. “She’s getting her focus off the divorce. She’s in Paris now and going to London.”

Us confirmed in April that Todd submitted the paperwork to end his marriage to Alexia. The duo tied the knot in 2021 after several years of dating. (Alexia was previously married to Peter Rosello Sr. from 1992 to 1996. They share sons Peter, 31, and Frankie, 26. She later moved on with Herman Echevarria and they were together from 2004 to 2015. Echevarria was found dead in 2016.)

“I am shocked and heartbroken that Todd has chosen to dissolve our marriage,” Alexia wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “I will take comfort in the fact that my friends and family will be by my side supporting me during this difficult time.”

Alexia recently claimed that she and Todd tried to take steps to fix their relationship. “We’ve gone to therapy. We’re doing couples therapy,” she said on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast in June about how her and Todd did not stop their physical relationship amid their divorce. “We love each other. We’re super into each other. It’s not because of that.”

The reality star recalled feeling “blindsided” and “shocked” by Todd’s decision to pull the plug on their marriage.

“For me, [the marriage] was working,” she continued. “I just thought that there were typical fights and problems that every couple has. But, it’s not how much you fight or how hard you fight, it’s being able to work through those fights and finding resolution and I think that’s where we have our biggest challenge.”

A second source told Us at the time that Alexia and Todd “hit a bump in the road” by the time her podcast comments went live and were “taking time off and not communicating.”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson