Tom Schwartz Reveals What He’s Learned About Katie Maloney Amid Quarantine

Building buddies? Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney have turned to LEGOs and “rekindled [their] love” for the activity amid their coronavirus quarantine together.

“So far we have put together the Parisian Cafe, Tokyo skyline, the treehouse and the ship in a bottle,” Schwartz, 37, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, April 7, about his and Maloney’s newfound appreciation for LEGOs. “[I] find the process to be quite soothing.”

The Bravo star admitted that through their time at home together, he’s discovered that his wife of four years is “a LEGO savant.”

“She blindfolds herself and just puts them together by feel,” he joked.

Maloney, 33, on the other hand, revealed that their couple time has proved that “Tom is a better cook than he gives himself credit for.”

The lovebirds, who were previously quarantining with Vanderpump Rules costars Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark, have really focused on their relationship amid the stress of the viral pandemic.

“We have a nice balance of spending quality time together and giving each other space to do our own thing as well,” Schwartz explained to Us. “We do try and motivate each other. [We] both want to come out of this better versions of ourselves.”

As for whether or not the couple will be taking part in the “corona baby boom,” the Minnesota native isn’t exactly on board with the idea … as of now.

“Odds of contributing to the corona baby boom are low to nil. We are both feeling decidedly unsexy at the moment,” he admitted.

In between Schwartz’s “DJing and just chilling” time and Maloney’s “epic Real Housewives of New York binge,” the Tom Tom co-owner has been staying in touch with Tom Sandoval in order to keep their restaurant afloat and the workers taken care of.

“Sandoval and I have been raising money for our employees at TomTom and we should hit our $50k goal this week,” the reality TV star revealed, noting most of their fundraising efforts have come from doing cameos.

Overall, Schwartz and Maloney have been “enjoying” their time together and “hunkered down,” according to the Florida State University alum.

They have, however, been missing friends and family which has resulted in “loads of FaceTiming” and “zoom chill sessions.”

“Lots of great heartfelt chats with the family and just everyone how much we appreciate them,” Schwartz said. “Socially distanced but close at heart.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

