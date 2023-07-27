Tori Kelly broke her silence after she was hospitalized for blood clots.

“As you may have heard, I’m dealing with some unexpected health challenges. It’s been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers & can’t stop thinking about you. I’m feeling stronger now & hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover,” Kelly, 30, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, July 27.

The singer, who is set to drop new music on Friday, July 28, issued a message of gratitude to her medical team. “I’m so grateful for the amazing doctors & nurses who have been looking after me,” she continued. “Of course I’m heartbroken about all of the things I had planned this week of releasing my EP, but I know my health must come first. Until I see you again, I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I’ve been in the last few years. I won’t let this hurdle prevent the music from being yours on Friday!”

Kelly concluded: “I love you all so much & I am truly overwhelmed by all of the love & care I have received, Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Fellow performer Zara Larsson responded to the post, writing, “Thinking of you!! Get better ❤️❤️❤️,” while actress Katie Stevens commented, “Sending so much love and healing prayers your way ❤️.”

Yvette Nicole Brown also showed her support for Kelly, adding, “Praying for your full healing, honeybun! ❤️.”

Kelly was rushed to the hospital on Sunday, July 23, after she passed out during a dinner with friends. Doctors subsequently discovered blood clots in her legs and lungs.

After news broke of Kelly’s complications, her husband, André Murillo, took to social media to share a clip of her performing with Justin Bieber and Chandler Moore.

“When I’m all alone and fear is all I see / Sitting in the silence with these insecurities. And then you remind me, you’re holding me tight / And you love me completely, you’re always by my side,” she sang in the Instagram video, which was recorded before her hospitalization.

Murillo, 33, later thanked Kelly’s fans for their support amid the health scare.

“Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger. Not fully out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers,” the retired basketball player, who married Kelly in 2018, wrote via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 26. “Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so much! ❤️.”