Justin Timberlake’s Los Angeles concert brought together many stars, including Travis Kelce and Barry Keoghan.

“When BK met TK,” Keoghan, 31, wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, March 15, sharing a backstage pic with Kelce, 34.

Keoghan, dressed in a beige tie-dye set and a black baseball cap, flashed a peace sign as he stood next to the NFL star. Kelce, for his part, opted for a patterned gray shirt with coordinating baggy, velour pants and a silver choker necklace.

The two men were in attendance at Timberlake’s Wednesday, March 13, show at L.A.’s The Wiltern. Timberlake, 43, had surprised concertgoers with an unexpected ‘Nsync reunion and Kelce even got separate pics with ‘Nsync alum Lance Bass and later with Chris Kirkpatrick’s kids.

Kelce and Keoghan’s meeting also holds special meaning for fans of their respective girlfriends. Kelce has been dating Taylor Swift since summer 2023, while Keoghan is seeing Swift’s Eras Tour opener Sabrina Carpenter. (Some Swifties on social media have jokingly referred to Kelce and Keoghan as the “first ladies of the Eras Tour.”)

Swift, 34, invited Carpenter, 24, to join her live show for its Mexico, Australia and Asia dates. Carpenter wrapped her tour commitments earlier this month at the Singapore gigs, which Keoghan attended.

“Sabrina loves that he has been making the effort to support her at her shows and it has given them a chance to spend time together during this busy season,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “He is a total fan of hers and she thinks it’s really cute.”

According to the insider, Keoghan and Carpenter met in late 2023 at a fashion event in Paris and started casually hanging out. They “became exclusive” in January, two months before his debut Eras Tour appearance.

“They really took things slow at first, but the relationship is going strong,” the source added. “They are both very casual people and enjoy being low-key in their downtime. They aren’t putting too much pressure on things, and Sabrina loves that Barry understands she is extremely busy with her work commitments right now.”

After returning home from Singapore, Keoghan and Carpenter reached another milestone: their red carpet debut. The pair jointly attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party in L.A. on March 10 and Keoghan even wore a friendship bracelet with beads that spelled “Sabrina.”

Kelce also reportedly had a glam Oscars date night, going to Madonna’s elusive Gucci-sponsored bash with Swift. Since then, he and Swift have enjoyed “nesting” at her West Coast home.

“[Taylor and Travis are] focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together,” a second source told Us. “They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed.”