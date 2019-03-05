Compliment or spin control? After Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner got into a fight over infidelity rumors, the 26-year-old rapper praised his 21-year-old girlfriend on social media.

“QUEEN” Scott tweeted on Tuesday, March 5, posting a photo from Jenner’s Forbes photo shoot after the magazine deemed her the youngest-ever self-made billionaire.

The Twitter post came after nearly a week of cheating rumors circling the “ASTROWORLD” emcee. On February 28, TMZ reported that there was “evidence” that Scott had been unfaithful to Jenner, with whom he shares 13-month-old daughter Stormi. At the time, a rep told Us Weekly that Scott “vehemently” denied the allegations.

Earlier on Tuesday, a source revealed to Us that Scott was “talking to girls on Instagram DM” before he temporarily deactivated his account on Saturday, March 2, and that “the messages weren’t exactly appropriate.”

The couple got into a “big fight” about the rumors, a source told Us on Monday, March 4, but the makeup mogul ultimately did not believe the gossip. “They are not ending the relationship,” the source added on Monday.

The social media drama came just days after Jenner’s sister Khloé Kardashian got caught up in her own cheating scandal, with the revelation that then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson made out with Jordyn Woods, Jenner’s best friend, at a party in February. The incident may have cost Woods, 21, her friendship with Jenner: “At first, the family thought Kylie would eventually take Jordyn back, but now they don’t think that she will,” a source told Us last month.

If Jenner and Scott can weather the latest rumors, they might soon walk down the aisle. The six-time Grammy nominee told Rolling Stone in December 2018 that he and Jenner, his girlfriend since April 2017, would “get married soon.”

“I just gotta sturdy up,” he explained at the time. “I gotta propose in a fire way.”

