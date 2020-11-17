Her biggest fan! Tristan Thompson honored his girlfriend, Khloé Kardashian, in a big way after her achievements at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards.

During the 46th annual ceremony on Sunday, November 15, the Good American cofounder, 36, was announced as this year’s top reality star — and she even beat out sister Kim Kardashian for the honor. Along with their famous family, Khloé and Kim, 40, won for best reality show of 2020 for Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

To celebrate Khloé’s achievements, the 29-year-old NBA star sent her a massive bouquet of exquisite pink flowers. The Revenge Body host showed off the sweet gift in an Instagram Story video that featured their 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson, holding onto the accompanying card.

“Did I get flowers from your daddy?” Khloé asked the toddler on Monday, November 16. As True tried to read the card, Khloé said, “Oh, you’re reading it? He says, ‘Congratulations on winning People’s Choice!’ Thank you!”

Us Weekly confirmed in August that Khloé and Tristan are back together after splitting in February 2019. The pair pumped the brakes last year after the Cleveland Cavaliers player cheated on the reality star with Jordyn Woods, who is the former best friend of Khloé’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner. Before the 2019 incident, Tristan cheated on Khloé when she was nine months pregnant with True.

Leading up to the duo’s reconciliation, Khloé and Tristan had spent a lot of time in quarantine together parenting their daughter. The former Dash owner also battled the novel coronavirus early on in the pandemic.

“It is always a worry that Tristan can go back to his old ways, especially once he’s on the road and working again, but they have spent so much time trying to heal from past wrongdoings, so this isn’t her main focus at this point,” a source exclusively told Us in September. “She wants to move on and eliminate that chapter from their lives, but not forget about it at the same time.”

Another insider told Us that Khloé and Tristan are in “great standing” with each other and that they “have been acting like a married couple.” Everything is “really coming around, and Khloé is hopeful about their future.”