



Trying to get her back? Tristan Thompson gave his ex Khloé Kardashian a lengthy shoutout on Instagram following her big win at the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, November 10. The Cleveland Cavaliers star, 28, shared a photo of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, telling his ex “True and myself are so proud of you.”

“Congrats Momma Koko on winning best reality star 2019, that’s two years in a row. Two-time champ. I love the sound of that,” the NBA player captioned a red carpet photo of his ex on Monday, November 11. “So proud of all you have accomplished this year. Revenge Body is something that always stands out to me, you challenge people to fight for a better YOU.”

Kardashian and Thompson have weathered a number of scandals since they started dating in 2016. The pair took time apart after welcoming their daughter in April 2018, following reports that the basketball star had cheated on Kardashian while she was nine months pregnant. Less than a year later, Thompson was spotted kissing Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Though the Good American cofounder has previously expressed that she has no interest in rekindling her relationship with Thompson, she recently shared on Instagram that she is “really proud” of the strides they’ve made in coparenting 18-month-old baby True.

Thompson, however, has made it clear that he’s interested in winning back his ex. Just last week, the athlete was caught leaving flirty comments on promotional photos for Kardashian’s new KKW Fragrance, Pink Diamond. In September, he commented that another photo of his ex was “perfection,” but later deleted the response.

Kardashian accepted two awards on Sunday night. After taking the stage with her family for their Reality Show of 2019 win, the Strong Looks Better Naked author took heat from fans for not acknowledging her solo award for Reality Star.

Responding to the backlash on Sunday, Kardashian wrote via Twitter, “I am so f–king grateful and appreciative! I can’t believe I didn’t say anything but I didn’t hear that I won until after.”

Despite the brief wave of negative comments, Thompson kept the praises coming in his celebratory Instagram post, reminding his ex and her sisters that, “Y’all are truly role models to our younger generation. Keep leading with love and happiness.”