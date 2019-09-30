



Safe to say, Tyler Cameron had a hard time on The Bachelorette.

The Florida native, 26, joked about how he would hide his erections from the cameras after his steamy makeout scenes with season 15 Bachelorette Hannah Brown.

“My pants were so tight they just held everything down,” Cameron said on the Monday, September 30, episode of The Ringer’s “Bachelor Party” podcast.

The model revealed that he got visibly aroused when the contestants traveled to Scotland in the fifth episode.

“Things got pretty heavy between me and Hannah,” he said. “We were in a castle. I was able to keep everything under control there. I was proud of myself.”

However, the general contractor wasn’t so lucky after it happened again when he and the former Miss Alabama USA, 25, were on a date in Latvia.

“I had those tight, way too small pants on,” he said. “We were making out and they were like, ‘Alright, guys, we have to go, we have to go. I was like ‘No.’ And then finally they made us go, and I was like, ‘Well, now I have a boner and all of America is going to see it.’ And she’s like, ‘Do I need to go in front of you?’ And I was like, ‘No, I’m just going to show it off.’”

Though Cameron didn’t hide his arousal from the cameras, his bulge didn’t make the final cut of the episode, which he was relieved about. The reality star isn’t the first Bachelorette contestant to talk about pitching a tent on-screen. In a previous episode of the “Bachelor Party” podcast, season 20 Bachelor Ben Higgins also revealed that he got a boner as he made out with runner-up JoJo Fletcher under a waterfall in Jamaica. The difference is that Higgins said his erection actually made it on air.

“Way to go, Ben,” Cameron said.

The former NFL player was the runner-up on Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. On the season 15 finale in August, the Alabama native — who broke up with winner Jed Wyatt earlier in the episode after news broke that he had a secret girlfriend — asked Cameron out for drinks. The model was photographed leaving Brown’s home in Los Angeles three days later.

Two days after his sleepover at Brown’s house, Cameron was seen on a date with Gigi Hadid at Brooklyn’s Dumbo House. The two went public as a couple at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in August.

Despite the appearances, Cameron told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that he and the supermodel, 24, aren’t official.

“We’re just friends,” he said. “I mean … that’s just where we’re at. Our relationship doesn’t need to be public. She’s good people, she’s an amazing person and we’re just keeping it friendly. … We have a great time together.”

The Bachelorette alum explained that his televised relationship with Brown has made him more protective over his love life.

“I’m at the point where I don’t really want to talk about my relationships. I’ve dated publicly, so … I’m trying to date privately,” he told ET.

As for Brown, the former beauty queen told Us Weekly in August that she’s put dating on hold to concentrate on competing on season 28 of Dancing With the Stars. The Bachelor alum is partnered with professional dancer Alan Bersten.

“I have blocked [romance] out right now.” she said. “I’m focusing on Hannah and working on continuing to get stronger and I’m excited for Dancing With the Stars to continue telling my story in a different way, and that doesn’t mean looking to find a partner. There’s more to Hannah than that.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!