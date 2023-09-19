Tyler Cameron is having a change in perspective about who will get his final rose.

The Bachelorette alum stopped by Nick Viall’s “Viall Files” podcast in an episode aired on Tuesday, September 19, to catch up on his life. Cameron shared that since vying for Hannah Brown’s attention during season 15 of the reality television show, the way he looks at women has “completely changed.”

“I think before, to be completely honest, I went through dating as like, ‘I’m just a little kid from a small town, like now I’m in L.A., New York. I didn’t come this far just to date somebody back in the small town. Like I’m gonna take a crack at models, actresses, and all these things,’” Cameron — who was Brown’s runner-up — said.

Directly following the show, Cameron was linked to supermodel Gigi Hadid, attending the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards afterparty together. Hadid, 28, even invited Cameron to the Netherlands to attend her grandmother’s funeral. But the romance was short-lived, with Us Weekly confirming their split in October 2019.

One month later, Us broke the news that Cameron was “hooking up” with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou. He has also been linked to Camila Kendra and Paige Lorenze since his time on the show.

Ultimately, Cameron told Viall, 42, his time with supermodels didn’t work out. “I did all that and I’m like, ‘Well, this got me nowhere,’” he said. Eventually, however, he went through a heartbreak that got him “back in check” with his values.

“I was dating a girl and everything she cared about was everything I didn’t care about,” Cameron recalled. “Money, fame, all these things. All I cared about was wanting to have a family, live a certain lifestyle. She wanted a private jet, boats, all these things.”

As for what he’s searching for now, Cameron described himself as “simple.”

“I want to have land, I want to live on the water and just be with my kids,” he told Viall. “I want to coach high school football and like that’s it. I don’t think a lot of people can fit into that.”

Viall, for his part, teased his friend’s new romantic approach via Instagram.

“Tyler’s new vision board: Babies ✅ Small Town lady ✅ models ❌ Actresses ❌. Who Volunteers as tribute?” he wrote in a comment while promoting the episode.