Wendy Williams called out women who “can’t keep their hands off other people’s men” nearly a month after filing for divorce from Kevin Hunter amid his alleged infidelity.

“There are a lot of women with no respect for a marriage,” the 54-year-old said on The Wendy Williams Show on Thursday, May 9. “You know what I’m saying? A lot of women who know your man is married and will have the nerve to be right up under him, right under your nose.”

“For you lonely girls who can’t keep their hands off other people’s men, there’s a hot place in hell for you,” Williams added. And to the men in such situations, she warned, “If you bite back, man, you lose.”

The daytime host filed for divorce from Hunter, a former producer on the show, on April 10 following reports that he had had an affair with a woman named Sharina Hudson for more than a decade and that he is the father of the baby girl she welcomed in March.

More than a week before the divorce filing, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Hunter wanted to separate from Williams after more than 21 years of marriage “so that they would be free to live their own lives.” The talk show host “begged Kevin to stay with her,” the source said at the time, adding that it had been “a very long, sad, vicious cycle.”

Amid the ongoing divorce, Hunter is seeking alimony, child support and legal fees from Williams — with whom he shares 19-year-old son Kevin Jr. — while the former radio personality is moving past the heartbreak. “Wendy’s not looking back,” a source told Us in April. “Her friends and family think the sky’s the limit now that Kevin’s gone. She still has healing to do, but she’s taken several major steps in the right direction. She’s strong and resilient.”

Williams discussed women who overstep with married men on Thursday’s episode in reference to Ayesha Curry’s comments on the same topic. On Jada Pinkett Smith’s show Red Table Talk, Ayesha recalled an incident in which a female fan “[stuck] her body in the car” to talk to NBA star Steph Curry, Ayesha’s husband. “And I’m like, ‘No, no, get out of the car,’” Ayesha, 30, said. “And she goes, ‘Oh, honey, you know what you signed up for.’”

