Serving up a side of shade? Christine Brown shared a glimpse of a food-themed date with fiancé David Woolley — and may have dissed ex Kody Brown in the process.

“Thanks for the fun nacho date love! I feel blessed to have someone to laugh with! #nachos #nachoslive #simplethings #simpledate #iloveyou,” the Sister Wives star, 51, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, April 18, alongside several snaps of herself and Woolley as they celebrated her birthday.

Woolley uploaded his own social media slideshow on Tuesday, writing, “Happy Birthday! I love eating nachos with you, My Queen! #myqueen #christinebrown #soulmate #nachoslive.”

In the photos, the pair were all smiles as they munched on cheesy chips. One selfie showed Christine and her beau — who announced their engagement on Thursday, April 13 — in front of a sign that read “Nachos Family.”

Fans and fellow sister wife Janelle Brown were quick to chime in on the meal — and its apparent connection to Kody — in the comments section. Janelle, 53, dropped a laughing emoji and two heart-eyes emojis on Christine’s post, while another social media user wrote, “Find someone who loves the way you look when you eat nachos!”

Christine was previously in a spiritual union with Kody, 54, tying the knot in 1994. The TLC stars went on to welcome six children — son Paedon and daughters Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely — before calling it quits in 2021.

Ahead of their split, Christine’s ups and downs with the Wyoming native played out on the family’s reality show — and were included in the 2012 book Becoming Sister Wives. According to an excerpt shared via Reddit, Kody once took issue with the way his now-ex ate nachos on a road trip.

“After we’d been on the road all night, we stopped at a gas station. I’d been drinking soda pop to stay awake and my stomach felt sour and upset. Just thinking about food made me queasy,” he wrote. “Christine went into the Quickie Mart and bought herself what seemed looked like the largest portion of chili cheese nachos that I’d ever seen. The sight of those nachos turned my stomach. I couldn’t watch her eat them.”

Kody noted that the Utah native “must have been starving” given how “quickly” she was eating. “Looking back, I hate myself for the thoughts I had at that moment, but the sight of this chubby girl in my car devouring chili cheese nachos for breakfast put the brakes on our relationship,” he added. “It brought out the most superficial and shallowest side of me. I still liked her — in fact, I liked her very much — but the nacho experience cooled my attraction a little — well, a lot.”

The aftermath of pair’s breakup was a large focus of Sister Wives season 17, which aired last year. Along with Christine, Janelle and Meri Brown have pulled the plug on their marriages to Kody. He remains legally wed to Robyn Brown.

Christine has been candid about how moving on from the plural family has brought her a newfound happiness — and how Woolley made her believe in love again. “David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful everyday,” she gushed to Us Weekly after sharing their engagement news. “I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it. I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives.”