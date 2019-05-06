Family first! Kevin Jonas did not attend the 2019 Met Gala, but he had an equally exciting evening at home with his family.

Kevin, 31, has been busy rehearsing for the Jonas Brothers’ upcoming Happiness Begins tour, so he chose to use his rare day off to spend time with his daughters, Alena, 5, and Valentina, 2, whom he shares with wife Danielle Jonas. “Not many nights off these days but anytime I get to spend with these girls is an absolute win,” the former Celebrity Apprentice contestant captioned an Instagram selfie with his children on Monday, May 6. “Love you girls.”

The Yood founder’s busy year was emphasized with a performance with his brothers Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1. Hours after the JoBros performed a medley of their solo and group hits, including “Sucker” and “Jealous,” Kevin watched as the “Cake by the Ocean” crooner, 29, and Sophie Turner tied the knot in a secret ceremony at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas.

The DNCE frontman and the Game of Thrones actress, 23, said, “I do,” in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator and slid Ring Pops on each other’s fingers in lieu of traditional wedding bands.

Joe and Turner made their pink carpet debut as a married couple at the fashionable event in New York City. The newlyweds stunning in coordinating colorful ensembles. The Josie star rocked a belted black jumpsuit with splashes of blue, green, red and yellow, while the Camp Rock alum sported a turtleneck top donned with the same rainbow hues and black trousers.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!