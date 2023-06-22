Kim Kardashian got real about living in the spotlight — and explained why haters attacking sister Khloé Kardashian gets under her skin.

“Khloé gets a lot of s—t,” Kim, 42, revealed during the Wednesday, June 21, episode of Hailey Bieber’s “Who’s in My Bathroom?” YouTube series. “And I just get so protective of her because I feel like she gets it the worst.”

The Skims founder confessed that “it’s so frustrating” seeing Khloé, 38, get publicly ridiculed over the smallest things. Throughout her career, the Good American cofounder has come under fire for her dramatic weight loss, Photoshop fails and ever-changing facial looks.

“People don’t ever want to take a second to be like, ‘She’s human,’” Kim said of her sibling, adding, “Every once and a while I clap back.”

Kim — who shares children North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with ex-husband Kanye West — pointed out that she picks her moments when shutting down trolls.

“I always have the facts. I have so many receipts about recent things,” Kim quipped. “Trust me, I’m in family chats and I’m like, ‘Should I press the red button?’ Everyone’s like, ‘No, no, no!’ When it happens, I can’t control myself [so] I just try to stay zen.”

The KKW Beauty founder noted that her self-restraint is partially due to how long she’s been in the limelight.

“With age, you just don’t really care the way that you used to. When you do have kids and you do have your business … you have to show up for people. All this other stuff is noise,” she told Bieber, 26. “People wanna believe what they wanna believe and you can’t change that. It’s about finding your inner peace and you being OK with that.”

When it comes to Khloé, Kim isn’t just her defender, she is also a matchmaker having set up the former Revenge Body host with actor Michele Morrone last year.

“I think that is so cute of Kim that she was plotting and planning to have me hookup with someone here in Milan,” Khloé said in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Thursday, June 22, episode of The Kardashians. “I really do. Thank you, Keeks.”

In the clip, Khloé recalled her first interaction with Morrone, 32, revealing that she met him at the Dolce & Gabbana show in Italy last fall. Khloé initially sparked romance speculation with the 365 Days star in September 2022 when she was spotted getting cozy with the model backstage at the fashion show and later hanging out at the D&G afterparty.

“They were both at the Dolce & Gabbana show and the fashion brand asked them to take a photo together. He thought [Khloé] was very nice,” a rep for Morrone told Us at the time, confirming that they were not dating. “That was the extent of their interaction.”

Khloé, for her part, has remained tight-lipped about her love life after splitting from Tristan Thompson in 2021. The exes share daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 10 months, whom they welcomed via surrogate after their breakup.