A tough birthday. William H. Macy turned 69 on Wednesday, March 13, one day after his wife, Felicity Huffman, was arrested for her alleged involvement in a nationwide college admissions scam.

While it is unclear how the Fargo star is celebrating his big day, he was busy showing support for Huffman, 56, just hours earlier. He showed up at the federal detention center in Los Angeles where the Georgia Rule actress was being held on Wednesday. He carried a briefcase and looked calm as he entered the building.

The Desperate Housewives alum was charged after allegedly making “a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 … to participate in the college entrance cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter,” Sofia, 18, according to documents obtained by ABC News.

The papers also claim that Huffman “later made arrangements to pursue the scheme for a second time” to help her youngest daughter, 16-year-old Georgia’s admission process, but ultimately chose “not to do” so.

Additionally, court documents allege that Macy — referred to in the documents as “Huffman’s spouse” — participated in a consultation about the cheating scheme. He spoke to Us Weekly about his eldest daughter’s college application process earlier this month, admitting that they “talk about it a lot.”

“We talk showbiz. My daughter, Sofia, the oldest, she’s in the tribe,” he said at the time. “She’s going to be an actor. She goes to LACHSA, the arts high school here, and we’re doing the college tour, and she’s looking at theater schools.”

In the same interview, Macy gushed over his wife of 21 years: “We’re complimentary, really complimentary. She’s a great mom. She’s kind of astounding. … I’m the luckiest guy on the planet.”

In addition to Huffman’s arrest, Fuller House actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, along with dozens of other suspects, have been charged in the college admissions scam. Loughlin, 54, was taken into custody on Wednesday morning.

