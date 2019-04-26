Younes Bendjima has love on the brain! Nearly nine months after his split from Kourtney Kardashian, the model is ready to get back into the swing of things.

“I hope the next one … I will marry her and have some kids with her,” the 25-year-old told Us Weekly exclusively at the MĀSK CBD | CBG | CBN-Infused Skincare launch in New York City on Thursday, April 25. “Maybe in about a year and a half, I guess, I will be ready. I love kids. I really love kids.”

Bendjima is currently single — and, despite wanting to start a family in the near future, he is not necessarily going out of his way to find The One. “Not at all,” he clarified. “I just go with the feeling.”

As for his type? “Definitely brunettes,” the France native told Us. “I don’t do blonde.”

Another thing that Bendjima is not a fan of is being stopped on the streets by his admirers. “It’s not really my thing,” he explained. “I’m a really shy person. … It’s a little complicated for me when people stop me.”

The boxer met Kardashian, 40, during Paris Fashion Week in October 2016, one night before her sister Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in the City of Light. “I was just drunk. He literally grabbed my hand and was like, ‘It’s 5 in the morning, we’re leaving,’” Kourtney later recalled on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The couple dated until August 2018, with a source telling Us at the time that the relationship simply “ran its course.” And while another insider once said that the reality star was “better without” Bendjima, the pair have since been on better terms. The hunk commented, “Ya look good minnie mouse” on Kourtney’s April 12 Instagram post, to which she replied, “Merci Mickey.” Days later, he attended her 40th birthday party.

“Kourtney likes having Younes around because they have great sexual chemistry and it’s fun for her,” a source told Us last week. “She thinks he’s young and hot and has a great body.”

Kourtney previously dated Scott Disick on and off from 2007 to 2015. They coparent Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4.

With reporting by Marc Lupo

