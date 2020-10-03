Saying goodbye. Zach Braff and his girlfriend, Florence Pugh, shared the sad news on Friday, October 2, that their rescue dog, Roscoe, died.

The Scrubs alum, 45, and Pugh, 24, took to Instagram on Friday to pay tribute to their pet.

“Today I had to say goodbye to my best friend, Roscoe Braff,” Braff captioned seven photos of his pup. “He made it 17 years! I feel so lucky that we found each other. Adopt a dog. It was the best decision I ever made. Goodbye, my old friend. We’ll catch up some other time.”

The Midsommar star, 24, also shared her own picture of Roscoe via Instagram. “The coolest of cool,” she wrote. “Goodnight sweet Roscoe. Thank you for all the love you gave and for all the kisses you treated me to. I genuinely count myself lucky that I got to see such a beautiful friendship between a man and his dog.”

Celebrities including Jennifer Aniston, Mandy Moore and Kate Hudson also shared their condolences on Braff’s post.

Back in April, Pugh celebrated the Garden State star’s birthday in April when she shared an Instagram photo of Braff snuggling with a puppy they adopted amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Today we shall smile wider than the clouds are grey,” she wrote at the time. “April 6th and we’re celebrating hard! Happy Birthday wishes, boogies and cheers for this special person. Raise those bubbles and jiggle!”

Later that month, Braff revealed he and Pugh originally planned on just fostering the puppy but immediately fell in love with her.

“Within like 30 seconds of having this puppy, we were like, ‘We’re never giving this puppy back,'” the actor told the Hollywood Reporter at the time.

Braff and the Little Women star were first linked in April 2019 when they were spotted holding hands in New York City. Since then, Pugh has slammed people who criticize the couple’s 21-year age difference.

The U.K. native took to Instagram in April to speak out about the “abuse” she’s received online over her relationship.

“I’ve been wrestling with the idea for the past few days about whether I should do this video and then finally last night I thought, for my own peace of mind, I should,” she said in a video at the time. “It makes me sad during this time — when we really all need to be together, we need to be supporting one another, we need to be loving one another. The world is aching and the world is dying and a few of you decided to bully for no reason.”

In July, Braff suffered another loss when his close friend Nick Cordero died at the age of 41 from coronavirus complications. The late Broadway star is survived by his wife, Amanda Kloots, and 15-month-old son Elvis.