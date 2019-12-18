Cheater, Cheater

The world was first introduced to Martson when she appeared on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé with her now estranged husband, Jay Smith. The pair met during Marton’s trip to Jamaica. After returning home to Pennsylvania, she made her way back to Smith’s native country and he proposed. They tied the knot in May 2018, but the relationship was soon plagued with cheating rumors when Smith accused Marston of infidelity via Instagram after he was caught communicating with other women on dating apps.

News later broke that Smith had a mistress named Kayla O’Brien. In April 2019, Martson told Us how she found out about the secret romance, saying: “He was talking to Kayla, and I found some messages. He was going to the strip club, like, many times a week. … Then someone had alerted me that, like, he was talking to one of the girls in there.”