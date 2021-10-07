Rich Paul

Her relationship with Paul took her by surprise. “He was always there, I just didn’t see him,” she said of her beau, who she’d known for years before things turned romantic.

Reflecting on their introduction, the songwriter recalled, “I was a bit drunk. I said: ‘Do you want to sign me? I’m an athlete now.’ He’s just so f–king funny. He was dancing. All the other guys were just sitting around. He was just dancing away.”

She added in her British Vogue cover story, “I did date before Rich, but they hated it. They’d find it stressful being out or seen with me. … Whereas he’s not frazzled by it at all. It feels like it’s consistent and considerate enough that I don’t care who knows. He’s great.”