On Her Las Vegas Arrest

Stanton was arrested on one count of battery domestic violence in Las Vegas in September 2018 during her relationship with Jacobs. In her memoir, Stanton revealed that the volleyball player wasn’t supposed to be in Sin City, but she invited him to join her friends on the last night of a Bachelorette party after he lost a tournament.

“That night I had a couple more drinks than usual (and by that, I mean two more than my one normal glass of wine), and we were all kind of being loud in the hotel room. We were there to celebrate, but never did we mean to cause a huge disturbance,” she wrote. “With the noise we were making, our neighbors called hotel security, who came to our room. Bobby, who rarely, rarely drank, opened the door to speak to them and apologize on our behalf for being so loud. I don’t know what got into me, but I suppose liquid courage happens to the best of us in the worst moments sometimes. I barged up to the door and ‘pushed’ Bobby aside to get in front of him to speak to security myself.”

The charges against Stanton were dropped in December 2018.

She concluded: “The words ‘domestic violence’ did not describe me, Bobby, or our relationship. The press was saying I shoved Bobby, but anyone who sees us knows that isn’t even possible. I’m 5’3”. He’s 6’7”! There was no way he’d move an inch no matter how much strength I used.”