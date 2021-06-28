2007

News broke in late 2007 that Jamie Lynn was expecting her first child with then-boyfriend Casey Aldridge. She gave birth to daughter Maddie in June 2008.

“That was special, but it was also strange because she’s always been the baby, and now the baby was having a baby,” Britney told OK! Magazine in 2008. “It was mind-boggling. I was shocked a little bit. But it was really cool, and she was happy. When she got to the hospital, we all thought it was going to be an all-day thing, and instead, the baby just sort of popped out. ‘OK, we’re happy now!'”