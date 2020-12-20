December 2020

The singer revealed that they were engaged in December 2020, showing off her diamond and pearl engagement ring on Instagram and captioning it, “Forever n then some.” An insider told Us that Grande is “beyond excited” about taking the next step with Gomez.

“She has really enjoyed getting to know and falling in love with Dalton out of the spotlight, something she didn’t get to do in her past relationships,” the insider said. “They are so in love and committed to spend the rest of their lives together.”