Bachelorette Clare Crawley and Dale Moss’ Relationship Timeline

1 Year Together

In July 2021, Clare posted a video montage, beginning with the pair’s first meeting. “Happy ONE YEAR Anniversary love,” she captioned the post. Dale commented, “Love you with all my heart. Before we even met I knew god was working but never could have imagined what he had in store for us and there’s so much more ahead. My heart is with you always.”

Moss posted a tribute of his own to mark the milestone, sharing an Instagram photo of the duo kissing. “It’s the moments that nobody sees that make life and our love so special,” he wrote. “The most beautiful thing is that those are the moments only we will carry forever. When we first met I knew god’s hand was at work but I could have never imagined the journey he had in store for us. Love you with all my heart @clarecrawley ❤️. Happy ONE YEAR Anniversary Love!”