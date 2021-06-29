Bachelorette

From the 1st Impression Rose to the Beach Wedding: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo’s Relationship Timeline

By
Rachel Lindsay Bryan Abasolo Relationship Timeline
 ABC; Randy Holmes/ABC
10
1 / 10
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

2017

Lindsay gave Abasolo the first impression rose during night one of filming.

 

Back to top