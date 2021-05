Speidi

Who: Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

Together: 2006 – present

While some couples choose to ignore their nicknames, Pratt and Montag have accepted theirs wholeheartedly.

“If we named our child Speidi, it would be incredible,” the Pratt Daddy Crystals owner told Us in January 2015. “It would be Speidi Pratt, legally.”