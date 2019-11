Kyle Richards Talks Run-In With Lisa Vanderpump

Beverly Hills isn’t big enough for the two of them. During the OG panel, Kyle Richards revealed that she had another accidental meeting with former costar Lisa Vanderpump. “I’ve seen her twice in Neiman Marcus, and at a restaurant last week,” she revealed. “I said to the hostess, ‘Are you kidding me?’ Then we said, ‘Hello.’ I mean, ‘I said hello.'” Her subtle dig prompted “Ooos” from the audience.